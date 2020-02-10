WUHAN, CHINA (WSYR-TV) — The death toll from the coronavirus has surpassed the number of people killed by the SARS outbreak of 2002.
812 people have died in China after contracting the virus, with more than 37,000 confirmed cases.
During the SARS outbreak, there were 774 reported deaths and 8,098 cases.
China, Hong Kong and Vietnam are the only locations so far to have deaths related to the coronavirus.
A 60-year-old American who was living in China is among the fatalities.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Coronavirus has a higher death toll than the SARS outbreak of 2002
- Pflueger’s 18 lead Notre Dame to 61-57 win at Clemson
- WATCH: Coach Quentin Hillsman addresses the media after picking up 300th win vs. Louisville
- The Oscars go vegan in 2020
- First responders rescue man who fell through ice in Sodus Point
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App