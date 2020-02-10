Coronavirus has a higher death toll than the SARS outbreak of 2002

WUHAN, CHINA (WSYR-TV) — The death toll from the coronavirus has surpassed the number of people killed by the SARS outbreak of 2002.

812 people have died in China after contracting the virus, with more than 37,000 confirmed cases.

During the SARS outbreak, there were 774 reported deaths and 8,098 cases.

China, Hong Kong and Vietnam are the only locations so far to have deaths related to the coronavirus.

A 60-year-old American who was living in China is among the fatalities.

