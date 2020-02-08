Coronavirus update: 12 positive cases in the US, 100 test results still pending

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released updated numbers on the spread of the coronavirus in the U.S.
It listed 337 people as “under investigation” for the virus of those, 12 have tested positive. There are 100 cases that are still waiting test results and 225 tests have come back negative.
Two of the dozen people who contracted coronavirus were person-to-person transmissions.
There are still no confirmed cases in New York.
Symptoms of the novel coronavirus include:
- Cough
- Sore throat
- Fever
If you experience these symptoms and have recently traveled to China, contact a health professional.
