Correction: Virus Outbreak-Mexico City story National News Posted: Sep 17, 2020 / 01:19 PM EDT / Updated: Sep 17, 2020 / 01:38 PM EDT A grave digger walks in the COVID-19 section of the cemetery of San Lorenzo Tezonco Iztapalapa on the outskirts of Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte) MEXICO CITY (AP) — In a story Sept. 16, 2020, about coronavirus deaths in Mexico City, The Associated Press erroneously stated the first name of the head of the city’s Digital Innovation Agency; he is José Merino, not David Merino.
