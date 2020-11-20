Costco Black Friday: Here are the best deals for 2020

(NEXSTAR) – While Costco may not be synonymous with Black Friday, the beloved big-box store rolled out some great holiday savings deals earlier this month, with more on the way starting Nov. 20 and ending on the 30th.

Costco is well known for it’s already-rock-bottom prices for a number of goods (often sold in family-sized quantities) – along with the pre-pandemic food samples, of course. But those deals will be getting even better for Black Friday.

The Seattle-based membership retailer, which boasts 786 warehouse stores globally, will close for Thanksgiving as usual. Check with your local store for holiday hours.

Here are some of the best bargains planned for Nov. 20-30:

Samsung’s The Frame TV (starting at $480)

$100 off a 10-piece Ring Alarm Security System

$150 off Lenovo Ideapad 3 15.6″ Touch Laptop (Online only: $399)

$60 off GoPro Hero8

$50 off Nest Learning Thermostat with Nest Temperature Sensor

Dyson VII Animal Plus vacuum cleaner ($399 – a $180 savings)

Klipsch ProMedia 2.1 THX computer speakers ($99 – a $40 savings)

Wireless workout earbuds Jabra Elite Active 75t ($150)

Body Glove Inflatable Stand-Up Paddle Board (Online only: $319 – an $80 savings)

Osaki OS-4D Pro Maestro massage chair (Online only: $4,999.99 – a $2,000 savings)