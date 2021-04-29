Crocs sales surge as once-‘ugly’ footwear now a fashion statement

DENVER (KDVR) — If you consider yourself amongst the perforated sandal-donning community, you might be pleased to hear that your membership is growing.

Crocs Shoes shares jumped 16% on Tuesday after their first-quarter earnings were reported, revealing that the company made $98 million. Compare this to their earnings at the same point last year, which only reached $11 million, and it is apparent that the fashion trend has returned.

We’ve come a long way since fashionistas recoiled in horror at the outfit of former President George W. Bush in socks and crocs.

There has been a national time-jump back towards the Croc-filled existence of the early 2000s has occurred amid a national shift toward remote work and Zoom meetings requiring a business dress code from the waist up only.

But the trend has gone beyond the small comforts of working from home, with Questlove wearing a gold model of the foam clogs to the 93 Annual Academy Awards.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 25: Questlove, shoe detail, attends the 93rd Annual Academy Awards at Union Station on April 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images)

The brand has also collaborated recently with artists ranging from Justin Bieber to Post Malone.

Croc’s Disney and Pixar Lightning McQueen Adult Clogs sold out April 27, the same day they went on sale.

Regardless of whom or what is behind the resurgence of Crocs, it is at least comforting to know that the country’s feet are more comfortable today than they were this time last year.