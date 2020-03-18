CVS Pharmacy sent false COVID-19 information to employees

(WSYR-TV) — CVS Pharmacy has corrected itself after sending out false information about the coronavirus to employees.

CVS officials said its chief medical officer sent out an email on Monday suggesting to employees that drinking warm water could kill the virus.

Experts said that there is no evidence supporting that claim.

The false claim went viral before as part of a so-called Simple Self-Check Test that medical experts dismissed.

A company spokesperson did not say how the false information ended up in the email but said a corrected memo had been posted.

