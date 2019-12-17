Dawn introduces new dish spray

National News
Posted: / Updated:

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — Dawn is dishing out a new way to wash your dirty dishes. Procter & Gamble has introduced Dawn Powerwash Dish Spray. It doesn’t require water to activate its cleansing suds.

The original Dawn, which has been around since 1972, was designed to combine with water.

The new spray reportedly works five times faster than traditional dawn, but it costs about $2 more.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected