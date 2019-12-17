Dawn introduces new dish spray

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — Dawn is dishing out a new way to wash your dirty dishes. Procter & Gamble has introduced Dawn Powerwash Dish Spray. It doesn’t require water to activate its cleansing suds.
The original Dawn, which has been around since 1972, was designed to combine with water.
The new spray reportedly works five times faster than traditional dawn, but it costs about $2 more.
