WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A homeless man is charged with several crimes related to a frightening attack in front of at least two dozen infants and toddlers Monday.

D.C. Police say Russell Dunkley, 38, attacked two teachers while they walked the children when they refused to give him money.

Ringtone video captured the attack that happened along S Street near 2nd Street NW in the Bloomingdale Neighborhood.

“The teachers who observed the incident and the children are all shaken up,” said Lashada Hamm-Campbell, who owns Petit Scholars.

It’s her teachers who were attacked.

“It should not be an issue for teachers to walk the neighborhood with infants and toddlers in tow and not feel that it’s a safe community for them,” Hamm-Campbell said.

Police also reported Dunkley also exposed himself and committed a lewd act in front of the teachers and children. Police arrested him a short time later thanks to tips from neighbors, and good samaritans who scared him away.

“You know, our children are most vulnerable people,” said Assistant Chief Carlos Heraud. “It’s extremely troubling when that when they’re affected by it, by a crime like this.”

The attack also shocked neighbors.

“it is upsetting because how do you protect yourself against something when you’re just you’re out in the street, you don’t really know what’s happening,” said Dee Williams.

Hamm-Campbell added the children will will not go out for any walks this week, while security issues are discussed.

Dunkley faces seven charges, including misdemeanor sexual abuse of a minor, or child, and assault on a police officer.

That happened after police claim Dunkley spat on an officer when they took him to Howard University Hospital to be examined for what police described as a mental health emergency.

Police arrested Dunkley on similar charges on October 3, involving only adults. He was cited and released. Police said Dunkley appeared in court Tuesday on those charges and the new ones. They did not know if Dunkley remains in custody.