BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says the County Medical Examiner’s office has confirmed two more deaths related to the blizzard that struck the region last month.

According to Poloncarz, they were a woman who was found in a tent in Buffalo and a three-year-old girl who died as the result of injuries after drowning at a hotel pool. The girl and her family had gone to the hotel after losing power, Poloncarz says.

“The young girl is related to the incident I had referenced in a blizzard press conference and noted while the initial reports had her passing, she was alive,” Poloncarz said. “We are all so sad she passed and I offer my deepest condolences to her family and all who lost a loved one.”

With this news, the blizzard-related death toll in western New York is now 44. 42 of these deaths were reported out of Erie County. The other was reported out of Niagara County, in Lockport.