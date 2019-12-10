Democrats unveil 2 articles of impeachment against Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats announced two articles of impeachment Tuesday against President Donald Trump — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — pushing toward historic votes over charges he corrupted the U.S. election process and endangered national security.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi, flanked by the chairmen of the impeachment inquiry committees, stood at the Capitol in what she called a “solemn act.″ Voting is expected in a matter of days in the Judiciary Committee and by Christmas in the full House.

“He endangers our democracy, he endangers our national security,” said Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., the Judiciary chairman announcing the charges before a portrait of George Washington. “Our next election is at risk… That is why we must act now.”

The charges unveiled Tuesday stem from Trump’s pressure on Ukraine to announce investigations of his political rivals as he withheld aid to the country.

Trump tweeted ahead of the announcement that impeaching a president with a record like his would be “sheer Political Madness!”

The outcome, though, appears increasingly set as the House prepares for voting, as it has only three times in history against a U.S. president.

In drafting the articles of impeachment, Pelosi is facing a legal and political challenge of balancing the views of her majority while hitting the Constitution’s bar of “treason, bribery or other high crimes and misdemeanors.”

Locally, here is what our representatives had to say:

Despite the continued partisan gridlock in Washington, I’m glad Congress will at long last consider the United States-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement (USMCA). This agreement will expand markets for farmers, support Central New York manufacturers, and protect our workforce. I am confident it will help create jobs and continue to grow our local economy while maintaining robust, mutually-beneficial trade with Canada and Mexico. Rep. Katko



As I’ve said from the beginning, the allegations against the President are deeply troubling and we need to get the facts. I am saddened that the White House blocked senior Administration officials, who could have shined more light on the situation, from testifying. This is a serious matter and deserves thoughtful consideration. I will be reviewing the transcripts and testimony and will make a decision based on the evidence in the coming days Congressman Brindisi

The impeachment obsessed Democrats are determined to overturn the 2016 election & ignore the vote of the American People.



The partisan Articles include abuse of power & obstruction of Congress.



But it is Adam Schiff who has repeatedly abused his power & obstructed Congress. — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) December 10, 2019

Some liberal lawmakers wanted more expansive charges encompassing the findings from former special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe of Russian interference in the 2016 election. Centrist Democrats preferred to keep the impeachment articles more focused on Trump’s actions toward Ukraine. House Democrats have announced two articles of impeachment charging President Donald Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.