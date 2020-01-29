DiGiorno could give away free pizza during the Super Bowl

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — DiGiorno Pizza officials said that, if at any point in the Super Bowl game the score is 3 to 14 or 14 to 3, then they will give out free pizzas.
They chose those specific scores because 3.14 represents pi.
DiGiorno officials said that they plan to tweet out a link to a coupon for free pizza if one of those scores happen.
The coupons will be awarded on a first-come first-serve basis and only while supplies last.
The company said that, once the score changes, the link will expire.
The coupons will be redeemable in early March ahead of Pi Day.
Click here to learn more about the rules for the free pizza.
