Discarded 21-ton rocket in orbit likely to hit Earth somewhere between latitudes of New York and Beijing

NEW YORK (WSYR-TV)–If you’re anywhere on a line of latitude between New York and Beijing, all the way down to New Zealand, keep an eye on the sky over the next few days. There’s a 21-ton discarded Chinese rocket orbiting our planet uncontrolled, and it’s likely to fall to Earth soon.

It launched last week as China builds its own space station, but instead of falling back down at a predesignated spot in the ocean, it’s been circling out of control.

It measures 100 feet, which is 10 stories tall, and 16 feet wide. When it does fall, experts say that the rocket will burn up in the atmosphere, but large chunks of debris could fall down to Earth.

It is important to keep in mind that Earth is 70 percent water or more, but there is a chance that this rocket could fall down and hit somewhere where people live.

This has happened before. Last year, in fact, China launched this exact type of rocket and it fell back down to earth uncontrolled, although most of it did fall down into the Atlantic ocean.

Experts say this is really dangerous. Nothing heavier than 10 tons has ever fallen back down to Earth in the past 30 years.

China has 10 more of these rocket launches scheduled between now and the end of 2022.