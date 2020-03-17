Dollar General Corporation encourages its stores to dedicate first hour of each shopping day to senior customers

(WSYR-TV) — The Dollar General Corporation announced on Monday that all stores plan to dedicate the first hour of each shopping day to senior customers.

The corporation has also decided to change store hours beginning on Tuesday, March 17.

Dollar General has strongly encouraged all stores to have the first hour of each shopping day be only for senior customers, who are more vulnerable to COVID-19.

Also, all stores will plan to close one hour earlier than normal closing time. This will allow employees to clean and re-stock shelves.

Stores will still open at the same time.

In keeping with our mission and our ongoing commitment to serve our communities, we are dedicating the first hour of each day to seniors. We appreciate our customers’ understanding of our decision and request they visit our stores later in the morning to allow at-risk populations the ability to purchase the items they need at affordable prices,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s CEO. “During these unprecedented times, Dollar General is diligently working to meet the ongoing needs of our customers and communities. We are proud to live our mission and provide customers with everyday low prices on the household essentials that are used and replenished most often. Todd Vasos, CEO of Dollar General

