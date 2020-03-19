Domino’s Pizza looking to hire more workers due to increased demand

(WSYR-TV) — Pizza delivery giant Domino’s Pizza is looking to hire 10,000 workers to meet increased demand amid the coronavirus pandemic.

People are staying home, restaurants are closed and that means a higher demand for food delivery and take out.

The chain needs to fill positions in stores and factories. This includes chefs, customer service representatives and managers.

The company’s CEO said that Domino’s Pizza wants to not only meet the consumers’ need for food, but also provide income for people who have been laid off or furloughed.

