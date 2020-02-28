DoorDash to go public on the stock market

(WSYR-TV) — The Dow Jones Industrial average just recorded its worst single-day loss in history, but that’s not discouraging DoorDash from making a dash for the stock market.

The food delivery company is preparing to go public, despite the fierce competition in the food delivery market.

On Thursday, DoorDash announced that it had submitted confidential paperwork with the SEC to go public.

The meal delivery market is facing an upheaval.

This week, Uber Eats named a new leader and Grubhub has struggled on Wall Street recently after falling short on earnings and sales.

