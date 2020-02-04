Dunkaroos returning to U.S. this summer

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — Dunkaroos has announced that they are coming back this summer.

After years of only being available in Canada, General Mills announced the relaunch of Dunkaroos in the United States.

Dunkaroos are the cookies that can be dunked in frosting and sprinkles.

The year is 1997. Your Tamagotchi is thriving. You just set a new personal best with your Bop It. Your mom packed Dunkaroos in your lunch. Everyone at school wants to be your friend. Life is good.



The year is 2020. You just found out Dunkaroos are coming back. Life is good. — Dunkaroos (@Dunkaroos) February 3, 2020

Dunkaroos will be available in their most popular flavor: vanilla cookies with vanilla frosting and rainbow sprinkles.

