Dunkaroos returning to U.S. this summer

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — Dunkaroos has announced that they are coming back this summer.

After years of only being available in Canada, General Mills announced the relaunch of Dunkaroos in the United States.

Dunkaroos are the cookies that can be dunked in frosting and sprinkles.

Dunkaroos will be available in their most popular flavor: vanilla cookies with vanilla frosting and rainbow sprinkles.

