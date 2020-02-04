UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — Dunkaroos has announced that they are coming back this summer.
After years of only being available in Canada, General Mills announced the relaunch of Dunkaroos in the United States.
Dunkaroos are the cookies that can be dunked in frosting and sprinkles.
Dunkaroos will be available in their most popular flavor: vanilla cookies with vanilla frosting and rainbow sprinkles.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- WHAT TO EXPECT: Wintry mix for CNY to end the week
- Dunkaroos returning to U.S. this summer
- BlackBerry no longer selling phones come August
- Rose Wrap 02/04/20
- “Paw Patrol Live!” In Central New York
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App