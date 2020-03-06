Dunkin’ celebrating ‘Free Donut Friday’ throughout March

(WSYR-TV) — Dunkin’ Donuts is giving away a free donut with the purchase of any drink on every Friday in March.

To receive the free donut, you have to be a DD Perks member.

Do you know what day it is?! FREE DONUT FRIDAY! 🍩❤ DD Perks Members, get a free donut every Friday in March when you buy a beverage. Not a member yet? Download the Dunkin’ App and join today. pic.twitter.com/6mpMJGNB2Y — Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) March 6, 2020

You can enroll in the Dunkin’ app or by clicking here.

The deal is available at participating restaurants.

Dunkin’ is also running a contest where four people can win free donuts for a year.