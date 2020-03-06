Dunkin’ celebrating ‘Free Donut Friday’ throughout March

National News
Posted: / Updated:

(WSYR-TV) — Dunkin’ Donuts is giving away a free donut with the purchase of any drink on every Friday in March.

To receive the free donut, you have to be a DD Perks member.

You can enroll in the Dunkin’ app or by clicking here.

The deal is available at participating restaurants.

Dunkin’ is also running a contest where four people can win free donuts for a year.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected