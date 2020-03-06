Dunkin’ celebrating ‘Free Donut Friday’ throughout March

(WSYR-TV) — Dunkin’ Donuts is giving away a free donut with the purchase of any drink on every Friday in March.
To receive the free donut, you have to be a DD Perks member.
You can enroll in the Dunkin’ app or by clicking here.
The deal is available at participating restaurants.
Dunkin’ is also running a contest where four people can win free donuts for a year.
