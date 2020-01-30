Dunkin’ Donuts unveils Pink Velvet Macchiato for Valentine’s Day

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — Dunkin’ Donuts is ready to celebrate Valentine’s Day!

Starting Thursday, the chain has a limited-time menu of romantic choices of food and drinks. That includes the Pink Velvet Macchiato. It combines Dunkin’s espresso with red velvet cake flavor and hints of cream cheese icing.

Dunkin’ will also bring back the brownie batter donut and the cupid’s choice donut, which is filled with Bavarian kreme and has a strawberry-flavored icing.

