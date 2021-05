WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSYR-TV)– ABC news reported North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is the apparent frontrunner for GOP Conference Chair.

This comes as current chair Liz Cheney finds herself under fire from her own party amid growing calls for her ouster.

This surrounds Cheney’s recent rebuke of former president Donald Trump, who said the election was stolen. Axios was the first to report Stefanik was being considered as a replacement. There’s been no comment so far from her spokesperson.