Excedrin recalls 433,000 bottles of pain relievers

(WIVB) — Excedrin is recalling 433,000 bottles of its over-the-counter pain relievers.
The company says the bottles may have a hole at the bottom.
Excedrin is concerned children may access and swallow the pills.
The five affected products were sold between March and September of 2020.
So far there have been no reported injuries.
Bottles without holes can still be used.
Customers can get a refund for damaged products.
