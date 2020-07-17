Extra unemployment benefits set to expire

(WSYR-TV) — Employment experts have warned that when the extra $600 in weekly federal unemployment benefits expires at the end of July it will be “total economic devastation.”

The executive director of the National Employment Law Project said the unemployment insurance program is the lifeline for workers in this public health crisis.

And just as some states rollback their reopenings — forcing many workers back on unemployment — up to 23 million Americans could be evicted from their homes by the end of September.

“When they take that $600 away, that would reduce me down to about $300 a week, which is for me not really feasible as far as covering my bills,” said Delena Sanders, who has been dealing with unemployment.

There is no word as of right now if Congress will pass an extension of the extra unemployment benefits.