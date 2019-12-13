Facebook launching oversight board to make decisions on appeals about content

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — Facebook is spending $130 million on an oversight board. The company says it will be an independent body to make decisions on appeals made about content.
The move is a response to calls for the company to be more accountable for the material users publish on the platform.
CEO Mark Zuckerberg says the board could someday provide greater transparency over other social media channels.
The cash will fund the board for up to six years.
