Facebook pulling some Trump re-election ads to prevent confusion on U.S. Census

(WSYR-TV) — Facebook officials have said the site will remove some Trump re-election campaign ads to prevent confusion about the upcoming U.S. Census.
Facebook had come under fire for letting the Trump campaign run ads this week asking people to “respond now” to an “officials congressional district census.”
In addition to age, name and contact information, the survey includes questions about views on President Trump, Nancy Pelosi and the agenda of his political opponents.
Democrats have criticized Facebook for its policy of not fact-checking ads run by politicians, a policy that Democrats say benefits the president.
