Facebook tool shows how the company tracks activity

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — Facebook is giving users a glimpse into how it tracks what a user does when they’re not on it’s site.
The social networking site has launched the Off Facebook Activity tool.
Users can find the tool under Facebook Information in the site’s settings.
The company said that it gives users a summary of businesses and organizations that share information with the site. The tool also shows the kind of activity they share.
Facebook officials said that companies will tell them things like when users have opened an app, made a purchase or a donation.
Companies will also tell Facebook when users have searched for an item.
Facebook then uses that information for the ads they give their users.
