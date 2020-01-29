Facebook tool shows how the company tracks activity

FILE – This March 29, 2018 file photo, shows the logo for social media giant Facebook at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York’s Times Square. Facebook said Monday Jan. 6, 2020 that it is banning “deepfake” videos, the false but realistic clips created with artificial intelligence and sophisticated tools, as it steps up efforts to fight online manipulation. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — Facebook is giving users a glimpse into how it tracks what a user does when they’re not on it’s site.

The social networking site has launched the Off Facebook Activity tool.

Users can find the tool under Facebook Information in the site’s settings.

The company said that it gives users a summary of businesses and organizations that share information with the site. The tool also shows the kind of activity they share.

Facebook officials said that companies will tell them things like when users have opened an app, made a purchase or a donation.

Companies will also tell Facebook when users have searched for an item.

Facebook then uses that information for the ads they give their users.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9