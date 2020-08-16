(CNN) – Dunkin’ is thinking pumpkin!
The Massachusetts-based company is making its pumpkin-flavored coffee, espresso and bakery treats available next week.
This is the earliest Dunkin’ brought its fall-flavored products to consumers.
Here’s a rundown of their fall offerings:
- Pumpkin spice latte
- Chai latte
- Pumpkin flavored coffees
- Apple cider donut and donut hole treats
- Pumpkin donut, donut hole treats and muffin
- Maple sugar bacon breakfast sandwich
The fall items will be available for a limited time.
No word yet if Dunkin’ plans to bring its Christmas treats earlier than usual this year.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Fall is coming: Dunkin’s pumpkin menu on the way
- Second stimulus checks: Trump says Democrats holding up new direct payments
- Positive COVID-19 percentage under 1% in NYS for 9th straight day
- Eight injured in Utica house fire
- Overnight fire damages home on North Midler Avenue
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App