(The Hill) — Federal investigators on Wednesday found no documents with classified markings during a search of President Joe Biden’s Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, home, his attorney said in a statement.

The FBI conducted a search of the residence from 8:30 a.m. until noon on Wednesday in cooperation with Biden’s attorneys, Bob Bauer said in a statement.

“No documents with classified markings were found,” Bauer said. “Consistent with the process in Wilmington, the DOJ took for further review some materials and handwritten notes that appear to relate to his time as Vice President.”

The search was conducted as part of a Justice Department investigation into how classified materials from Biden’s time as vice president ended up at his Wilmington-area home and an office he used at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in Washington.

No classified materials had previously been found at Biden’s Rehoboth property.

Justice Department officials last month searched Biden’s Wilmington-area home multiple times with consent from the president’s team after lawyers found roughly a dozen documents with classified markings in his garage and an adjacent room.

As part of that search, agents collected notes and other materials from Biden’s time as vice president and a senator.

Multiple outlets reported Tuesday that the FBI had also searched Biden’s old Washington, D.C., office he used from 2017-2019 after a small number of classified documents were found there in November.

The White House and Biden’s personal lawyers have emphasized their cooperation with the Justice Department throughout the process but the administration has faced criticism for not revealing to the public the documents found last year.

They have noted that Biden’s team alerted the Justice Department and National Archives upon finding classified materials, drawing a contrast with former President Donald Trump’s refusal to cooperate in turning over highly sensitive documents he took with him upon leaving the White House in 2021.

Lawyers for Biden have also highlighted that the FBI searches of Biden’s homes and office have been done with the consent and knowledge of the president’s team.