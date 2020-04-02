FCC: Phone companies being required to take action against robocalls soon

(WSYR-TV) — Some people are spoofing numbers to try and get you to answer a robocall.

That is where they make the number show up as a local area code, even though they could be calling from anywhere.

The Federal Communications Commission has now set a date for phone companies to put anti-spoofing technology in place, which is June 30, 2021.

The technology requires carriers to verify phone numbers are real and to block illegal robocalls.

The FCC estimates the scams cost Americans about $10 billion a year.