FCC ready to fine telecom companies

(WSYR-TV) — The FCC is getting ready to hit mobile carriers with what could be hundreds of millions of dollars worth of fines.
This would be for not keeping customers data safe.
The Wall Street Journal said officials are specifically concern about the location data of cellphone users, which was allegedly shared with other companies.
