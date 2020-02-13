FDA recalls insulin pumps following malfunction that lead to one death

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — The FDA issued a recall for a popular insulin pump used by thousands of patients with Type 1 diabetes.

The recall applies to certain Medtronic MiniMed 600 series insulin pumps.

One patient has died and more than 2,000 have been injured by devices.

The faulty pumps deliver incorrect insulin dosing, which can lead to serious medical complications.

Diabetic patients with the devices are encouraged to call Medtronic or talk to their doctor or pharmacist.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9