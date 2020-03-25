FDA warning of potential issues with some EpiPens

(WSYR-TV) — The FDA is warning about potential issues with EpiPens because of manufacturing defects that have prevented them from working properly.

Two companies, Pfizer and Mylan, produce and distribute EpiPens and sent out letters stating the devices could be “accidentally activated” or “difficult to remove from their carrier tubes,” according to the FDA.

The companies gave recommendations for identifying potential problems, including trying to remove the devices from their carriers when first receiving them.

Customers will receive free replacements of defective devices from these companies.