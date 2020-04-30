Fed expands Main Street Lending Program for businesses

O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a 42-year-old man accused of setting fire to a Missouri mosque last week with a hate crime and other counts.

Nicholas Proffitt, who spent time in prison for defacing the Islamic Center of Cape Girardeau more than a decade ago, was due to appear in federal court Thursday for an initial appearance on a charge of maliciously damaging a buildings by means of fire in last week's attack.