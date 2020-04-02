Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours | Syracuse-Area Take Out | Ithaca-Area Take Out | City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Federal government: Stores that sell guns, ammo are now considered essential services

National News
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this March 15, 2020, file photo, people wait in line to enter a gun store in Culver City, Calif. Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, who was sued by gun-rights groups after trying to shut down firearms dealers in the wake of coronavirus concerns, said Monday, March 30, that he is abandoning the effort. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)

(WSYR-TV) — The latest guidance from the federal government says that stores that sell guns and ammo are now considered essential services.

That means that building, selling, importing and distributing guns — along with shooting ranges — are now listed as critical infrastructure.

All of this has to do with the stay-at-home orders that states and cities are putting in place to try and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

These orders have forced non-essential services to close. But firearm retailers weren’t on some states’ lists of essential buisnesses.

So, the retailers were assumed to be non-essential until the latest national guidance.

