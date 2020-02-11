Federal judge approves T-Mobile & Sprint merger

FILE – This combination of April 30, 2018, file photos shows signage for a Sprint store in New York’s Herald Square, top, and signage at a T-Mobile store in New York. T-Mobile CEO John Legere said if his company’s $26.5 billion deal to buy Sprint fails, it may have to raise prices to slow user growth and relieve stress on the T-Mobile network. He said that would be his “worst nightmare.” (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — A federal judge in New York has approved the merger of T-Mobile and Sprint.

14 state attorney’s general and the District of Columbia were suing to block two of the largest wireless carriers in the U.S. from combining.

The so-called “mega-merger” already has approvals from the FCC and the Justice Department and is valued at $26 billion.

New York Attorney General Letitia James said that Tuesday’s decision will hit people across the state in their wallets.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9