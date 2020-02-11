Federal judge approves T-Mobile & Sprint merger

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — A federal judge in New York has approved the merger of T-Mobile and Sprint.
14 state attorney’s general and the District of Columbia were suing to block two of the largest wireless carriers in the U.S. from combining.
The so-called “mega-merger” already has approvals from the FCC and the Justice Department and is valued at $26 billion.
New York Attorney General Letitia James said that Tuesday’s decision will hit people across the state in their wallets.
