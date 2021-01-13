Federal officials getting tougher on airline passengers who disrupt flights

(WSYR-TV) — Federal officials say they are going to get tougher on airline passengers who disrupt flights.
The move by the FAA follows several incidents involving people who refused to wear masks or conducted in-flight demonstrations of support for President Donald Trump.
The agency says it is seeing a disturbing increase in such incidents.
Penalties can include fines and jail time for assaulting or threatening airline crews or other passengers.
