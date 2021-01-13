Federal officials getting tougher on airline passengers who disrupt flights

National News
Posted: / Updated:

(WSYR-TV) — Federal officials say they are going to get tougher on airline passengers who disrupt flights.

The move by the FAA follows several incidents involving people who refused to wear masks or conducted in-flight demonstrations of support for President Donald Trump.

The agency says it is seeing a disturbing increase in such incidents.

Penalties can include fines and jail time for assaulting or threatening airline crews or other passengers.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected