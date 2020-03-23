Federal Reserve trying to prevent full-blown financial crisis

(WSYR-TV) — The Federal Reserve is going all out to try and prevent a full-blown financial crisis.
The Federal Reserve announced unlimited bond-buying, three new credit facilities and an upcoming Main Street Lending program.
Officials said the new programs will provide up to $300 billion in new financing.
Recession fears and a liquidity crunch has crashed the stock market over the past month, also causing the Bond Market to malfunction.
