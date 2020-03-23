Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

Federal Reserve trying to prevent full-blown financial crisis

National News
Posted: / Updated:

(WSYR-TV) — The Federal Reserve is going all out to try and prevent a full-blown financial crisis.

The Federal Reserve announced unlimited bond-buying, three new credit facilities and an upcoming Main Street Lending program.

Officials said the new programs will provide up to $300 billion in new financing.

Recession fears and a liquidity crunch has crashed the stock market over the past month, also causing the Bond Market to malfunction.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected