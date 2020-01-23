FedEx warns of texting scam

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — FedEx is pointing to recent scams where people reported receiving texts and emails that appear to be from FedEx.
The messages alert people that they have a package and then gives a link.
FedEx says the messages are not from them. They are advising that, “suspicious messages should be deleted without being opened.”
FedEx also says people should report the emails and texts to them using the email abuse@fedex.com.
