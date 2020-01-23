Live Now
Trump impeachment trial: Opening arguments continue

FedEx warns of texting scam

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — FedEx is pointing to recent scams where people reported receiving texts and emails that appear to be from FedEx.

The messages alert people that they have a package and then gives a link.

FedEx says the messages are not from them. They are advising that, “suspicious messages should be deleted without being opened.”

FedEx also says people should report the emails and texts to them using the email abuse@fedex.com.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected