Feeling lucky? Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots both over $600 million

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — Two of the biggest jackpots in history are on the line this weekend. The $640 million Powerball drawing happened just before midnight Saturday and Mega Millions is worth $750 million.

Mega Millions was drawn on Friday night, and although there was no winner, several $1 million tickets were sold, including one on Long Island.

It has been nearly two years since the lottery jackpot has grown so large.

The listed jackpot amounts refer to winners who opt for an annuity that is paid over 30 years.

Winners, however, tend to choose the cash prize. For Mega Millions, that would be about $550.6 million, and for Powerball, that would be $478.7 million.