Feeling lucky? Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots both over $600 million

National News
Posted: / Updated:

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — Two of the biggest jackpots in history are on the line this weekend. The $640 million Powerball drawing happened just before midnight Saturday and Mega Millions is worth $750 million.

Mega Millions was drawn on Friday night, and although there was no winner, several $1 million tickets were sold, including one on Long Island.

It has been nearly two years since the lottery jackpot has grown so large.

The listed jackpot amounts refer to winners who opt for an annuity that is paid over 30 years.

Winners, however, tend to choose the cash prize. For Mega Millions, that would be about $550.6 million, and for Powerball, that would be $478.7 million.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected