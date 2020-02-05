Female NASA astronaut makes history, returns home

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — NASA astronaut Christina Koch is returning to Earth from the International Space Station and has made history.
Koch now holds the title for the longest single spaceflight by a woman.
This is also the second-longest single spaceflight by any U.S. astronaut.
Koch is scheduled to return on Thursday after spending 329 days in space.
During her mission, Koch orbited the Earth more than 5,200 times and did six space walks.
