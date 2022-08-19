(KTLA) – Ferris Bueller is getting his own “universe.”

Paramount Pictures is planning a spin-off of “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” focusing on two characters whom we barely got to know in the 1986 hit comedy, Variety reported Friday.

Titled “Sam and Victor’s Day Off,” the film will focus on the two valets who took Cameron’s father’s red Ferrari for a spin through the streets of Chicago. Cameron, played by Alan Ruck, had begrudgingly agreed to pick up Bueller’s girlfriend, Sloane (Mia Sara), in the restored 1961 Ferrari 250 GT “California” after she faked a death in the family to get out of school.

If you don’t remember hearing the names of the valets, you’re in good company. They went unnamed in the movie.

Jon Hurwtiz, Hayden Schlossberg and Josh Heald, who created the hit “Karate Kid” streaming series, “Cobra Kai,” are producing the film, Variety reports.

It is unknown if, or how, Ferris Bueller, Cameron or Sloan will make appearances.