Fifty-three years have passed since the death of Martin Luther King, Jr.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This May will mark the 53rd anniversary of the assassination of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Dr. King, a staunch advocate of non-violence, was on the forefront of protests and boycotts in the south aimed at ending the segregation rampant in the south since the end of the Civil War.

We have put together a brief timeline and photo gallery with some of the highlights of Dr. King’s struggle.