Fifty-three years have passed since the death of Martin Luther King, Jr.

National News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This May will mark the 53rd anniversary of the assassination of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Dr. King, a staunch advocate of non-violence, was on the forefront of protests and boycotts in the south aimed at ending the segregation rampant in the south since the end of the Civil War.

We have put together a brief timeline and photo gallery with some of the highlights of Dr. King’s struggle.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected