Final two Toys’R’Us stores closing

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — There is no last harrah for a classic children’s retailer. Toys’R’Us is closing down its final two locations in the United States. Those two locations are in Texas and New Jersey.

The company cites online shopping and the coronavirus pandemic as the reasons for the closures.

The Toys’R’Us website is still active and it sends customers to Amazon to complete their orders.

