Finishing touches put on New Year’s Eve Times Square ball

NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Final preparations are underway to ring-in 2020 in New York’s Times Square.

Crews put the finishing touches on the iconic ball and tested it out Monday.

They are installing new Waterford Crystals. More than 2,600 crystal triangles make up the ball, which is 12 feet in diameter and weighs nearly 1,200 pounds.

This year’s design celebrates the gift of goodwill.

“Each year, we introduce a brand new theme. This year’s theme is the gift of goodwill. Goodwill is all about benevolence, it’s all about generosity. It’s all about good fortune. It’s all about reaching out to your fellow man. It’s about taking pause for just a second and celebrating that goodness, that’s in every single situation. Sometimes we don’t always do too often. We always do the opposite. So this year is all about looking forward, celebrating a new year and a brand new decade.” Waterford Crystal spokesperson Tom Brennan

More than one billion people will be watching as the ball drops in Times Square.

