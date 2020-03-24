Ford working with other companies to produce medical equipment, protective gear

(WSYR-TV) — Ford announced this week that the company is working with some other giant companies to produce medical equipment and protective gear.

This is a bid to help address shortages in the fight against the coronavirus.

Among the joint projects, Ford officials said the company will work with 3M to produce a new kind of powered air-purifying respirator for healthcare workers.

Ford officials said the respirators will be made using parts from both Ford and 3M. They also said the company is working with GE Healthcare to increase the production of ventilators.