Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.
Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ |
Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Syracuse-Area Take Out | Ithaca-Area Take Out | City of Oswego Assistance

Ford working with other companies to produce medical equipment, protective gear

National News
Posted: / Updated:

(Ford/MGN Online)

(WSYR-TV) — Ford announced this week that the company is working with some other giant companies to produce medical equipment and protective gear.

This is a bid to help address shortages in the fight against the coronavirus.

Among the joint projects, Ford officials said the company will work with 3M to produce a new kind of powered air-purifying respirator for healthcare workers.

Ford officials said the respirators will be made using parts from both Ford and 3M. They also said the company is working with GE Healthcare to increase the production of ventilators.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected