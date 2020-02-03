Forever 21 sells off assets after declaring bankruptcy last year

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — Forever 21 has sold off its assets after declaring bankruptcy last year.
According to a Sunday court filing, a consortium is buying the retailed for $81 million.
The buyer is made up of two mall operators and a brand management firm.
Forever 21 sells what they call “fast fashion” to mall shoppers. It lets girls and women on a budget keep up with the trends, according to the company.
The stores have been struggling to compete with online retailers in recent years.
