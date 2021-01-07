WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSYR-TV) — A former NewsChannel 9 producer who currently works in Washington, D.C. spoke with us on Wednesday about the protests.
Allie Mannheimer was right across the street when protests boiled over in D.C. on Wednesday.
Click the player above to watch the full interview.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Republicans condemn ‘scheme’ to undo election for Trump
- ‘It’s over’: Trump ally Lindsey Graham tells Senate Biden is the legitimate president
- Former NewsChannel 9 producer describes protest scenes in Washington, D.C.
- 4 people died as Trump supporters stormed Capitol
- “As a team we have to get better” Jim Boeheim following loss to Pittsburgh
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App