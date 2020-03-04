Free stock-trading app founders apologize for app crashing

(WSYR-TV) — The founders of the free stock-trading app Robinhood are explaining what caused the app to crash at what may have been the worst time possible.

The Dow Jones recorded its biggest point gains ever on Monday, then fell sharply on Tuesday.

Robinhood crashed on both days, which left customers unable to capitalize on the massive volume.

But, it was that volume itself that caused the app to crash.

Robinhood’s co-founders sent an email on Tuesday to explain that their system “struggled with unprecedented load.”

They apologized to subscribers and said they are working to prevent further crashes.

