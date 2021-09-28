TAMPA, Fla. (NewsNation Now) — Gabby Petito’s family spoke out publicly for the first time since the 22-year-old YouTuber’s body was discovered in a Wyoming national park as the manhunt for her boyfriend stretches on.

“She is with us,” her stepfather Jim Schmidt said during a press conference, also attended by her mother, father and stepmother. “The signs are there, you just have to look for them.”

The four family members displayed matching tattoos they had gotten the night before, stating “Let It Be,” as designed by Petito, “in the way she had it written on her arm.”

“I hope people are inspired by her,” Petito’s mother Nicole Schmidt said. “It means a lot to me that she has touched so many lives already.”

Petito family attorney Richard Stafford conveyed a thank you from the family for what he describes as an outpouring of love, affection and sympathy from not just their family and friends, “but from the law enforcement community, the press and people around the world.”

“Gabby Petito loved life,” Stafford said. “She was the bright light in everyone’s life that knew her. Gabby’s family does not want that light to dim.”

“The worst fears for any parent played out before our eyes,” Stafford said. “Justice for Gabby is that we see justice for her homicide.”

Brian Laundrie was last seen two weeks ago entering the 24,000-acre Carlton Reserve in Florida but was not reported missing until a few days later. Investigators had focused intently on the area after Laundrie’s parents told police he may have gone there. The search for Laundrie is still underway, with the FBI taking the lead.

“The Laundries did not help us find Gabby. They are sure not going to help us find Brian. For Brian — we are asking you to turn yourself in,” Stafford said.

Nicole Schmidt, mother of Gabby Petito, whose death on a cross-country trip has sparked a manhunt for her boyfriend Brian Laundrie, wipes tears from her eyes during a news conference, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in Bohemia, N.Y. Schmidt, along with Petito’s father and two step-parents, were recently tattooed in memory of their child with the words, “Let it be.” (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Petito vanished while on a cross-country road trip with Laundrie in a converted camper van. The trip was well-documented on social media until it abruptly ceased, allegedly somewhere in Wyoming. The couple documented most of their trip, which started in July, on a YouTube Vlog called “VAN LIFE”. The last posts to both their Instagram accounts were from Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

Petito, 22, was reported missing on Sept. 11 by her parents after she did not respond to calls and texts for several days while the couple visited parks in the West. Her body was discovered days later at Grand Teton National Park.

Protesters gathered outside the North Port, Florida home where Petito lived with Laundrie and his parents Monday. Those in the group yelled, “Where is he?” and, “Tell us what happened to Gabby!” specifically addressing Laundrie’s parents.

The Laundrie family attorney, Steven Bertolino, sent this text message to NewsNationNow.com Monday evening, denying the family was involved with Laundrie’s disappearance:

“Chris and Roberta Laundrie do not know where Brian is. They are concerned about Brian and hope the FBI can locate him. The speculation by the public and some in the press that the parents assisted Brian in leaving the family home or in avoiding arrest on a warrant that was issued after Brian had already been missing for several days is just wrong.” STEVEN BERTOLINO

Teton County Coroner Brent Blue classified Petito’s death as a homicide — meaning her death was caused by another person — but did not disclose how she was killed pending further autopsy results. Laundrie, 23, has not been charged in relation to her death but has been considered a person of interest in her disappearance.

The FBI issued an arrest warrant for Laundrie last week. Laundrie is wanted for “use of unauthorized access device” related to his activities following Petito’s death. The FBI says Laundrie used a debit card and a PIN to access two bank accounts Aug. 30 and Sept. 1.

A memorial service was held for Petito in Long Island Sunday.

“I want you to take a look at these pictures and I want you to be inspired by them. If there’s a trip you want to take, take it. Now. Do it now while you’ve got the time. If there is a relationship that you’re in that might not be the best thing for you, leave it now,” Petito’s father, Joseph Petito said. “Gabby is the most amazing person I’ve ever met. I’m asking you guys to be inspired by the way she treated people, all people.”

