GameStop temporarily closing locations after backlash

(WSYR-TV) — After days of back and forth, GameStops across the United States are temporarily closing their doors.

Some of the company’s locations had stayed open, even after orders for non-essential retail to close to fight the spread of COVID-19.

GameStop had been arguing that it is an essential business because it sells computer equipment to help people work from home.

GameStop officials are now saying it will shift to online sales and curbside pick-up orders only.

