Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood quarantining for possible COVID-19 exposure

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A spokesperson for country star Garth Brooks said that Brooks and his wife, Trisha Yearwood, are going into quarantine for possible COVID-19 exposure.

In a post on Garth Brooks’ Facebook page, someone on the couple’s team tested positive for COVID-19 and the couple has decided to cancel all upcoming events for the next couple of weeks, get tested, and quarantine.

