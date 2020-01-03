General Motors says strike cost the company financially

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — The 40-day strike of General Motors hurt the company financially.
GM said it sold 25 percent fewer vehicles to dealerships in the last three months of the year, but sales by those dealerships to customers only fell by 6.3 percent in the quarter because GM stocked up on inventory ahead of the strike.
The strike stopped production at U.S. factories from September 16th to October 25th. Workers were demanding better pay and benefits.
The company said when all the accounting is done, they’ll find that the strike reduced profits by $2.9 billion.
